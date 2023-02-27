Sale Name: Hart Angus Farms 48th Annual Production Sale
Location: Frederick, SD
Sale Date: 02-27-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann
Sale Manager: CK6 Consulting Services
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
People are also reading…
110 Bulls average $7,168
12 Heifers average $13,542
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 4. $47,500, Hart Network 2148, February 11, 2022, Connealy Clarity x Hoover No Doubt, ST Genetics, Navasota, TX
Lot 9. $37,500, Hart Bowman 2533, February 21, 2022, Brooks Bowman, Connealy Cavalry 1149, Thorstenson's Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD
Lot 1. $25,000, Hart Gold Mine 2538, February 24, 2022, Poss Deadwood x Baldridge Alternative E125, Thorstenson's Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD
Lot 80. $18,000, Hart Fair-n-square 2233, February 22, 2022, Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Barstow Bankroll B73, Beartooth Ranch, Columbus, MT
TOP SELLING HEIFER:
Lot 117. $40,000, Hart Whitney 2515, February 18, 2022, Brooks Bowman x Hoover No Doubt, Gaffney Family Cattle, Barneveld, WI and Stone Creek Angus, Freeport, IL