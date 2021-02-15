 Skip to main content
Hart Simmentals Sale

February 4, 2021

Frederick, South Dakota

The sun shined and the temps were above freezing to make for a beautiful day to have the 46th Annual Hart Simmentals Power Bull Sale. The sale was held on Thursday, February 4th at the ranch just two miles south of Frederick, South Dakota. As always this is one of the country’s largest Purebred Simmental Bull offerings and new to the sale this year was the selling of five open females.

This is the 4th year that the Hart family has given away an open yearling heifer to someone who purchased a bull in the sale. This year’s winner of Hart Give Me A Lotta Love 456H is Duke Duzik, Jr. from Craig, Colorado.

This year we sold cattle into 8 different states. We want to thank all everyone who expressed interest, bid in person or online or purchased in the sale. Thank you for trusting Hart genetics and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022!

Lot 41 $11,000

Hart Klondike 236H

QB Last Frontier F42 x QB Ms. Candy C550

Buyer: Grant Gilchrist, Columbia, SD

Lot 20 $10,000

Hart Hog Wild 285H

HPF Right To Love 365D x Hart Miss 098C

Buyer: Duke Duzik, Jr., Craig, CO

Lot 6 $9,500

Hart Head Of State 059H

Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 320E

Buyer: Valley Ridge Simmental, Leonard, ND

Lot 40 $8,750

Hart Engineer 208H

QB Last Frontier F42 x KSR Oakley 695C

Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD

Lot 48 $8,500

Hart Midnight Moon 031H

WHF Eclipse E35 x Hart 058F

Buyer: Melvin Rohrbach, Roscoe, SD

Lot 61 $8,500

Hart Power Pack 357H

HSR Power Plus D206 x Hart Miss 275D

Buyer: Bohr Farms LLC, Wellman, IA

Lot 73 $8,500

Hart Reload 225H

JBS Single Shot 601C x Hart Miss 243Z

Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD

Lot 3 $8,000

Hart War Party 088H

Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 398D

Buyer: Justin Klumb, Mt. Vernon, SD

Lot 4 $8,000

Hart Show Time 033H

Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 014D

Buyer: Justin Klumb, Mt. Vernon, SD

Lot 8 $7,750

Hart 080H

Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 297E

Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD

Lot 1 $7,500

Hart Whiplash 096H

Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 155A

Buyer: McDonald Angus, Leonard, ND

83 Bulls Averaged $4,500

5 Open Heifers Averaged $2,400

88 Live Lots Averaged $4,380

Marketing Representatives:

Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Kent Jaecke, OK; Jeff Kapperman, SD; Kadon Leddy ; SD; Russ Danielson, ASA Representative, ND; Logan Hoffman, DV Auction, ND

Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX

Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN

