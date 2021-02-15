Hart Simmentals Sale
February 4, 2021
Frederick, South Dakota
The sun shined and the temps were above freezing to make for a beautiful day to have the 46th Annual Hart Simmentals Power Bull Sale. The sale was held on Thursday, February 4th at the ranch just two miles south of Frederick, South Dakota. As always this is one of the country’s largest Purebred Simmental Bull offerings and new to the sale this year was the selling of five open females.
This is the 4th year that the Hart family has given away an open yearling heifer to someone who purchased a bull in the sale. This year’s winner of Hart Give Me A Lotta Love 456H is Duke Duzik, Jr. from Craig, Colorado.
This year we sold cattle into 8 different states. We want to thank all everyone who expressed interest, bid in person or online or purchased in the sale. Thank you for trusting Hart genetics and we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022!
Lot 41 $11,000
Hart Klondike 236H
QB Last Frontier F42 x QB Ms. Candy C550
Buyer: Grant Gilchrist, Columbia, SD
Lot 20 $10,000
Hart Hog Wild 285H
HPF Right To Love 365D x Hart Miss 098C
Buyer: Duke Duzik, Jr., Craig, CO
Lot 6 $9,500
Hart Head Of State 059H
Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 320E
Buyer: Valley Ridge Simmental, Leonard, ND
Lot 40 $8,750
Hart Engineer 208H
QB Last Frontier F42 x KSR Oakley 695C
Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD
Lot 48 $8,500
Hart Midnight Moon 031H
WHF Eclipse E35 x Hart 058F
Buyer: Melvin Rohrbach, Roscoe, SD
Lot 61 $8,500
Hart Power Pack 357H
HSR Power Plus D206 x Hart Miss 275D
Buyer: Bohr Farms LLC, Wellman, IA
Lot 73 $8,500
Hart Reload 225H
JBS Single Shot 601C x Hart Miss 243Z
Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD
Lot 3 $8,000
Hart War Party 088H
Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 398D
Buyer: Justin Klumb, Mt. Vernon, SD
Lot 4 $8,000
Hart Show Time 033H
Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 014D
Buyer: Justin Klumb, Mt. Vernon, SD
Lot 8 $7,750
Hart 080H
Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 297E
Buyer: Daren Beitelspacher, Hoven, SD
Lot 1 $7,500
Hart Whiplash 096H
Hart State Of War 056C x Hart Miss 155A
Buyer: McDonald Angus, Leonard, ND
83 Bulls Averaged $4,500
5 Open Heifers Averaged $2,400
88 Live Lots Averaged $4,380
Marketing Representatives:
Val Eberspacher, EE Sales, MN; Kent Jaecke, OK; Jeff Kapperman, SD; Kadon Leddy ; SD; Russ Danielson, ASA Representative, ND; Logan Hoffman, DV Auction, ND
Auctioneer: Col. Jered Shipman, TX
Sale Management: Eberspacher Enterprises Inc., MN