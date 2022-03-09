 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

Location: Belfield, ND

Sale Date: 03-09-2022

Breed: Red Angus & Angus

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

38 Yearling Red Angus Bulls average $4,263

3 Aged Red Angus Bulls average $6,333

57 Yearling Angus Bulls average $5,526

TOP SELLING RED ANGUS BULLS:

Lot 14. $8,000, HRR Pragmatic 1224, February 26, 2021, Ridge Pragmatic 6098 x Ridge Julian S005-0099, Ron Stephen, White Lake, SD

Lot 21. $7,500, HRR Traveler 1222, February 25, 2021, Ridge Traveler 5412 x BUF CRK The Right Kind U199, Robert Gibbs, Jordan, MT

Lot 48. $7,500, HRR Traveler 0232, February 29, 2020, Ridge Traveler 5412 x MLK CRK Express 9127, Rhett Peterson, Lemmon, SD

TOP SELLING ANGUS BULLS:

Lot 93. $14,500, Open A A3319 Fortress J1087, April 1, 2021, OCC Fortress 744F x Tombstone 050, WWF Livestock, Alzada, MT

Lot 49. $8,500, Open A B61 Beast J1101, March 31, 2021, OCC Beast 709B x OCC Zaide 815Z, Allan Richard, Belfield, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News