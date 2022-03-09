Sale Name: Heart River Ranch & Open A Angus 19th Annual Production Sale
Location: Belfield, ND
Sale Date: 03-09-2022
Breed: Red Angus & Angus
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
38 Yearling Red Angus Bulls average $4,263
3 Aged Red Angus Bulls average $6,333
57 Yearling Angus Bulls average $5,526
TOP SELLING RED ANGUS BULLS:
Lot 14. $8,000, HRR Pragmatic 1224, February 26, 2021, Ridge Pragmatic 6098 x Ridge Julian S005-0099, Ron Stephen, White Lake, SD
Lot 21. $7,500, HRR Traveler 1222, February 25, 2021, Ridge Traveler 5412 x BUF CRK The Right Kind U199, Robert Gibbs, Jordan, MT
Lot 48. $7,500, HRR Traveler 0232, February 29, 2020, Ridge Traveler 5412 x MLK CRK Express 9127, Rhett Peterson, Lemmon, SD
TOP SELLING ANGUS BULLS:
Lot 93. $14,500, Open A A3319 Fortress J1087, April 1, 2021, OCC Fortress 744F x Tombstone 050, WWF Livestock, Alzada, MT
Lot 49. $8,500, Open A B61 Beast J1101, March 31, 2021, OCC Beast 709B x OCC Zaide 815Z, Allan Richard, Belfield, ND