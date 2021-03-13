 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hill's Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

Hill's Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Hill's Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

Location: Stanford, MT

Sale Date: 03-02-2021

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Lyle Allen; Lewistown, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Hill’s Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

March 2, 2021

Stanford, MT

Average:

59 Simmental Bulls $3.606.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 4 $5,500 Hills First Cut H409; a 2/21/20 son of TJ First Cut 1109C to Mark Hitchcock; Dupuyer, MT

Lot 2 $5,000 Hills Gold H400; a 2/14/20 son of FF Black Gold H400 to Keith Van Setten; Choteau, MT

Lot 5 $5,000 Hills Thing H19; a 3/20/20 son of Hills Sure Thing A14 to John Viscocan; Raynesford, MT

Lot 7 $5,000 Hills Granite H424; a 3/7/20 son of Koupal Advance 28 to Chuck Stephens; Hot Springs, MT

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News