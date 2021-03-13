Sale Name: Hill's Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale
Location: Stanford, MT
Sale Date: 03-02-2021
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Lyle Allen; Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Hill’s Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale
March 2, 2021
Stanford, MT
Average:
59 Simmental Bulls $3.606.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 4 $5,500 Hills First Cut H409; a 2/21/20 son of TJ First Cut 1109C to Mark Hitchcock; Dupuyer, MT
Lot 2 $5,000 Hills Gold H400; a 2/14/20 son of FF Black Gold H400 to Keith Van Setten; Choteau, MT
Lot 5 $5,000 Hills Thing H19; a 3/20/20 son of Hills Sure Thing A14 to John Viscocan; Raynesford, MT
Lot 7 $5,000 Hills Granite H424; a 3/7/20 son of Koupal Advance 28 to Chuck Stephens; Hot Springs, MT