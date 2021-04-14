Sale Name: Hilltop Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
Location: Denton, MT
Sale Date: 04-13-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
93 Angus Bulls $5,433.00
110 Commercial open Heifers $1,227.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 18 $26,000 Hilltop Allied 447H; sired by Scheifelbein Allied 514 to Leadore Angus; Leadore, ID
Lot 17 $15,000 Hilltop Edge 441H; sired by Hilltop Edge 3747 to Leadore Angus; Leadore, ID
Lot 14 $12,500 Hilltop Capstone 513H; sired by Hilltop Capstone 5374 to Leadore Angus; Leadore, ID
Lot 27 $10,000 Hilltop Edge 409H; sired by Hilltop Edge 3747 to Dvorak Angus; Lewistown, MT
Lot 29 $10,000 Hilltop Capstone 429H; sired by Hilltop Capstone 5374 to Dvorak Angus; Lewistown, MT