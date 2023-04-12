Sale Name: Hilltop Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
Location: Denton, MT
Sale Date: 04-11-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
83 Yearling Bulls Average $7,000
140 Commercial Yearling Heifers Average $1,809
Sale Highlights:
Lot 31 $26,000 to Arntzen Angus Ranch, Hilger, MT; Hilltop Patriarch 747; 2/5/22; Tehama Patriarch F028 x Sitz Rainmaker 11127.
Lot 11 $22,500 to Lisonbee Angus Ranch, Roosevelt, UT; Hilltop Patriarch 607; 2/7/22; Tehama Patriarch F028 x Sitz Rainmaker 11127.
Lot 20 $13,000 to Timber Line Ranch, Belgrade, MT; Hilltop Executive Decision 5; 1/25/22; PM Executive Decision 517 x DL Sonic 444.
Lot 2 $12,000 to Evers Ranch, Geraldine, MT; Hilltop Rally 578K; 2/17/22; Hoffman Rally 9919 x Hilltop Santa Fe.
Lot 13 $12,000 to Doug Winter, Denton, MT; Hilltop Rally 553K; 2/10/22; Hoffman Rally 9919 x Connealy Black Granite.