Sale Name: Hinman Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Malta, MT
Date: 04/07/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
203 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,837.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 13 $43,000 HA Value Added 9724; a 2/28/19 son of HA Value Added 7578 to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA
Lot 100 $30,000 HA Outside 9672; a 2/22/19 son of HA Outside 7876 to Ox Bow Ranch; Wolf Creek, MT and Dorman Cattle Co.; Taylor, ND
Lot 46 $16,000 HA Prime Cut 9736; a 3/1/19 son of HA Prime Cut 4483 to Sandrock Ranch; Jordon, NT
Lot 6 $13,000 HA Outside Two 9700; a 2/26/19 son of HA Outside Two 7891 to VLS Angus; Killdeer, ND
Lot 126 $12,000 HA Prime Cut 9746; a 3/3/19 son of HA Prim Cut 4493 to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT