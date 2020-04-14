Sale Name: Hinman Angus Annual Bull Sale

Location: Malta, MT

Date: 04/07/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

203 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,837.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 13 $43,000 HA Value Added 9724; a 2/28/19 son of HA Value Added 7578 to Grimmius Cattle Co.; Hanford, CA

Lot 100 $30,000 HA Outside 9672; a 2/22/19 son of HA Outside 7876 to Ox Bow Ranch; Wolf Creek, MT and Dorman Cattle Co.; Taylor, ND

Lot 46 $16,000 HA Prime Cut 9736; a 3/1/19 son of HA Prime Cut 4483 to Sandrock Ranch; Jordon, NT

Lot 6 $13,000 HA Outside Two 9700; a 2/26/19 son of HA Outside Two 7891 to VLS Angus; Killdeer, ND

Lot 126 $12,000 HA Prime Cut 9746; a 3/3/19 son of HA Prim Cut 4493 to KG Ranch; Three Forks, MT