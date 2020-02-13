Wheatland, ND
February 13, 2020
Breed: Angus
29 Yearling Bulls average $4,345
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 16. $10,000, HAF Detail 9086, January 23, 2019, Koupals B&B Detail 7070 x WK Rick O'Shay 1002, North Dakota buyer
Lot 2. $8,750, HAF Epic 9091, February 9, 2019, 3F Epic 4631 x WK Uptown 9372, North Dakota buyer
Lot 3. $8,000, HAF Detail 9022, February 22, 2019, Koupals B&B Detail 7070 x Deer Valley All In, North Dakota buyer
Lot 14. $6,500, HAF Gold Rush 9109, March 6, 2019, EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x WK Vegas, North Dakota buyer
Lot 22. $5,750, HAF Outfit 9197, February 6, 2019, KR Outfit x VAR Dakota Cash 327, North Dakota buyer
Auctioneer: Dustin Carter
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch