Sale Name: Holden Herefords 57th Annual Production Sale
Location: Valier, MT
Sale Date: 03-13-2023
Breed: Hereford
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
104 Yearling Bulls Average $16,341
28 Fall Yearling Bulls Average $9,596
130 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $14,992
2 Donors Average $23,0000
24 Yearling Heifers Average $6,927
15 Commercial Yearling Baldy Heifers Average $2,300
Sale Highlights:
Lot 2116 $100,000 to Andrew Laprath, SD, Harold Jones, TX, Double J Herefords, KS, Harrison Cattle Co., OK , EF1 Cattle Co/Engelhard Farms, ND & Sierra Ranches, CA; HH Advance 2116K; 1/13/22; HH Advance 0022H x CL 1 Domino 744E.
Lot 2054 $100,000 to Coates Ranch, Mertzen, TX; HH Advance 2054K; 2/5/22; HH Advance 0074H x HH Advance 5148C.
Lot 2034 $85,000 to Cooper Hereford Ranch, Willow Creek, MT; HH Advance 2034K; 2/3/22; HH Advance 0159H x HH Advance 6007D.
Lot 2123 $70,000 to EF1 Cattle Company/Engelhard Farms, Cartil, ND; HH Advance 2123K; 1/13/22; HH Advance 0011H x CL 1 Domino 744E.
Lot 2137 $52,500 to Mrnak Herefords, Bowman, ND; HH Advance 2137K; 1/15/22; HH Advance 0074H x HH Advance 7034T.
Lot 2052 $45,000 to CX Ranch, Pomeroy, WA; HH Advance 2052K; 1/5/22; HH Advance 1045L x HH Advance 3297A.
Lot 2199 $37,500 to Johansen Herefords, Castle Dale, UT; HH Advance 2199K; 1/32/22; CL 1 Domino 883F x HH Advance 5148C.
Top Donor Cow:
Lot 4136B $32,000 to Miskimon Ranch, Lane, OK; CL 1 Dominette 4136B; 1/26/14; CL 1 Domino 215Z x CL 1 Domino 590R; selling with bull calf at side by HH Advance 0074H.
Top Yearling Heifer:
Lot 2142K $22,500 to Stelflug Cattle, Glen Rock, WY; HH Miss Advance 2142K; 1/17/22; HH Advance 0011H x HH Advance 0181H.