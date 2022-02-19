Sale Name: HoosCow Angus Bull Sale
Location: Gordon, Nebraska
Sale Date: 02-15-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
85 yearling bulls averaged $6,759
Sale Highlights
Lot 140 - $21,000 Hoos Heavyweight 140, 2/12/21, Sire: Hoos Resource 502, MGS: JGM Core Values 5G11, Rob Goodman & EJ Frink, South Dakota
Lot 110 - $20,000 Hoos Mogul 110, 2/6/21, Sire: LD Capitalist 316, MGS: Coleman Regis 904, Malcom Nielsen & Larry Leisy, Nebraska
Lot 104G – BR Bullion 104 of 601, 12/27/20, Sire: BAR Cash 707, MGS: Koupal Advance 28, Kevin Hebbert, Nebraska