HoosCow Angus Bull Sale

HoosCow Angus Bull Sale

Sale Name: HoosCow Angus Bull Sale

Location: Gordon, Nebraska

Sale Date: 02-15-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

85 yearling bulls averaged $6,759

Sale Highlights

Lot 140 - $21,000 Hoos Heavyweight 140, 2/12/21, Sire: Hoos Resource 502, MGS: JGM Core Values 5G11, Rob Goodman & EJ Frink, South Dakota

Lot 110 - $20,000 Hoos Mogul 110, 2/6/21, Sire: LD Capitalist 316, MGS: Coleman Regis 904, Malcom Nielsen & Larry Leisy, Nebraska

Lot 104G – BR Bullion 104 of 601, 12/27/20, Sire: BAR Cash 707, MGS: Koupal Advance 28, Kevin Hebbert, Nebraska

