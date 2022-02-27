Sale Name: Idaho Salers Assoc. 38th Annual Idaho Classic Bull & Female Sale
Location: Caldwell, ID
Sale Date: 02-22-2022
Breed: Salers
Sale Manager: Idaho Salers Association
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
• Grand Champion Bull & Peoples Choice Lot #15C JBC Benchmark 14J Blk Polled Purebred, was consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co. Goshen, UT. Selling to White Woman Creek Salers of Leoti, KS. As the high selling bull of the sale at $17,000. Grand Champion Pen of bulls, was also Lot #15X, 15B, 15C, consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co.
• Lot #6A & 6B Consigned by McCoy Livestock, Buhl, ID. Named as the Reserve Champion Pen of Bulls.
• Lot #15B – JBC Copperhead 56J, Red, Polled, 87.5% bull, consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co, of Goshen, UT. Sold for $7,000, to Vey Ranch, Echo, OR.
• Kelly Riggs, at Double Anchor Ranch, from Glenns Ferry, ID. Is our volume buyer, purchasing 6 bulls.