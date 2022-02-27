 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho Salers Assoc. 38th Annual Idaho Classic Bull & Female Sale

Location: Caldwell, ID

Sale Date: 02-22-2022

Breed: Salers

Sale Manager: Idaho Salers Association

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

• Grand Champion Bull & Peoples Choice Lot #15C JBC Benchmark 14J Blk Polled Purebred, was consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co. Goshen, UT. Selling to White Woman Creek Salers of Leoti, KS. As the high selling bull of the sale at $17,000. Grand Champion Pen of bulls, was also Lot #15X, 15B, 15C, consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co.

• Lot #6A & 6B Consigned by McCoy Livestock, Buhl, ID. Named as the Reserve Champion Pen of Bulls.

• Lot #15B – JBC Copperhead 56J, Red, Polled, 87.5% bull, consigned by Jasperson Cattle Co, of Goshen, UT. Sold for $7,000, to Vey Ranch, Echo, OR.

• Kelly Riggs, at Double Anchor Ranch, from Glenns Ferry, ID. Is our volume buyer, purchasing 6 bulls.

