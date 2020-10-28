J & L Livestock Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVII Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 10-26-2020
Breed:Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
1030 Commercial A. I. Bred Heifers $1,729.00
614 Commercial Pasture Bred Heifers $1,604.00
1184 Commercial Bred Cows $1,801.00
64 Registered Cows sold as Commercial $1,565.00
Overall Average $1,729.00
Top Lots of Heifers Selling:
Lot 1 100 Head A.I. Bred Heifers $1,925.00 to Virginia
Lot 7 35 Head A.I. Bred Heifers $1,900.00 to Iowa
Top Lots of Cows Selling:
Lot 21 25 Head $2,000.00 to Montana
Lot 21 12 Head $1,950.00 to Montana
Lot 25 25 Head $1,950.00 to Wyoming
Lot 37A 12 Head $1,950.00 to Montana
13 States Represented:
MT, SD, IA, VA, IL, KS, OR, MO, NE, UT, TX, OK, WY AND ID