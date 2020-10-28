J & L Livestock Montana Angus Female Bonanza XVII Sale

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 10-26-2020

Breed:Angus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

1030 Commercial A. I. Bred Heifers $1,729.00

614 Commercial Pasture Bred Heifers $1,604.00

1184 Commercial Bred Cows $1,801.00

64 Registered Cows sold as Commercial $1,565.00

Overall Average $1,729.00

Top Lots of Heifers Selling:

Lot 1 100 Head A.I. Bred Heifers $1,925.00 to Virginia

Lot 7 35 Head A.I. Bred Heifers $1,900.00 to Iowa

Top Lots of Cows Selling:

Lot 21 25 Head $2,000.00 to Montana

Lot 21 12 Head $1,950.00 to Montana

Lot 25 25 Head $1,950.00 to Wyoming

Lot 37A 12 Head $1,950.00 to Montana

13 States Represented:

MT, SD, IA, VA, IL, KS, OR, MO, NE, UT, TX, OK, WY AND ID