Sale Name: Jauer Dependable Genetics
Location: Hinton, Iowa
Sale Date: 01-30-2021
The 44th annual bred female and bull sale too place at Jauer Dependable Genetics Jan. 30 in Hinton, Iowa.
Buyers came from 12 states to purchase cattle. Volume buyers were Kyle Grygiel of Watertown, South Dakota with five bred cows; Craig Heiman of Baileyville, Kansas with two fall pairs; Robert Ellsworth of Fort Thompson, South Dakota with 11 bulls; and Caleb Arnold of Juniata, Nebraska with 15 commercial heifers. A total 233 head sold grossed $631,630.
Averages
35 Spring bred cows $2,754
12 fall bred cows $2,825
34 2-year-old bulls $5,899
152 Commercial heifers $1,979
High selling lots
Spring bred cow: Lot 1, Jauer Mountain Pass 0140 555, sold for $4,900 to Hidden Prairie Ranch in South Dakota.
Fall bred cow with calf: Lot 24, Jauer 2512 Storm 3611 6799 sold for $3,700 to Brandon Arnold in Georgia.
Two year old bull: Lot 67, Jauer 203 Emblazon 2607 9011 sold for $13,500 to Robert Ellsworth in South Dakota.
Two year old bull: Lot 59, Jauer 5197 Juneau 7212 9128 sold for $10,600 to Randy Clough in Iowa.
Two year old bull: Lot 52, Jauer Hesston 7005 915 sold for $10,000 to Derek Martin in Kansas.
Commercial heifer: Lot 175, Jauer Vondrak 421 9943 sold for $2,810 to Seth Schroeder in Iowa.