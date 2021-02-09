 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jauer Dependable Genetics

Jauer Dependable Genetics

Sale Name: Jauer Dependable Genetics

Location: Hinton, Iowa

Sale Date: 01-30-2021

The 44th annual bred female and bull sale too place at Jauer Dependable Genetics Jan. 30 in Hinton, Iowa.

Buyers came from 12 states to purchase cattle. Volume buyers were Kyle Grygiel of Watertown, South Dakota with five bred cows; Craig Heiman of Baileyville, Kansas with two fall pairs; Robert Ellsworth of Fort Thompson, South Dakota with 11 bulls; and Caleb Arnold of Juniata, Nebraska with 15 commercial heifers. A total 233 head sold grossed $631,630.

Averages

35 Spring bred cows $2,754

12 fall bred cows $2,825

34 2-year-old bulls $5,899

152 Commercial heifers $1,979

High selling lots

Spring bred cow: Lot 1, Jauer Mountain Pass 0140 555, sold for $4,900 to Hidden Prairie Ranch in South Dakota.

Fall bred cow with calf: Lot 24, Jauer 2512 Storm 3611 6799 sold for $3,700 to Brandon Arnold in Georgia.

Two year old bull: Lot 67, Jauer 203 Emblazon 2607 9011 sold for $13,500 to Robert Ellsworth in South Dakota.

Two year old bull: Lot 59, Jauer 5197 Juneau 7212 9128 sold for $10,600 to Randy Clough in Iowa.

Two year old bull: Lot 52, Jauer Hesston 7005 915 sold for $10,000 to Derek Martin in Kansas.

Commercial heifer: Lot 175, Jauer Vondrak 421 9943 sold for $2,810 to Seth Schroeder in Iowa.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News