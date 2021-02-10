 Skip to main content
44th Annual Bred Female & Bull Sale Results

Jauer Dependable Genetics had a successful production sale on January 30th in Hinton, Iowa

Buyers came from 12 states to purchase cattle.

Sale Results:

233 head, gross - $631,630

35 spring bred cows, avg. - $2,754

12 fall bred cows, avg. - $2,825

34 two year old bulls, avg. - $5,899

152 commercial heifers, avg. - $1,979

High sellers:

Spring bred cow – lot 1, Jauer Mountain Pass 0140 555

$4,900 sold to Hidden Prairie Ranch in South Dakota

Fall bred cow w/calf - Lot 24, Jauer 2512 Storm 3611 6799

$3,700 sold to Brandon Arnold in Georgia

Two year old bull – lot 67, Jauer 203 Emblazon 2607 9011

$13,500 sold to Robert Ellsworth in South Dakota

Two year old bull – lot 59, Jauer 5197 Juneau 7212 9128

$10,600 sold to Randy Clough in Iowa

Two year old bull – lot 52, Jauer Hesston 7005 915

$10,000 sold to Derek Martin in Kansas

Commercial heifer – lot 175, Jauer Vondrak 421 9943

$2,810 sold to Seth Schroeder in Iowa

Volume Buyers:

5 bred cows - Kyle Grygiel - Watertown, SD

2 fall pairs - Craig Heiman - Baileyville, KS

11 bulls - Robert Ellsworth - Fort Thompson, SD

15 commercial heifers - Caleb Arnold - Juniata, NE

Cattle sold into 12 states:

IA, CO, GA, IL, KS, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, OH & SD

