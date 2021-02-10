Jauer Dependable Genetics
44th Annual Bred Female & Bull Sale Results
Jauer Dependable Genetics had a successful production sale on January 30th in Hinton, Iowa
Buyers came from 12 states to purchase cattle.
Sale Results:
233 head, gross - $631,630
35 spring bred cows, avg. - $2,754
12 fall bred cows, avg. - $2,825
34 two year old bulls, avg. - $5,899
152 commercial heifers, avg. - $1,979
High sellers:
Spring bred cow – lot 1, Jauer Mountain Pass 0140 555
$4,900 sold to Hidden Prairie Ranch in South Dakota
Fall bred cow w/calf - Lot 24, Jauer 2512 Storm 3611 6799
$3,700 sold to Brandon Arnold in Georgia
Two year old bull – lot 67, Jauer 203 Emblazon 2607 9011
$13,500 sold to Robert Ellsworth in South Dakota
Two year old bull – lot 59, Jauer 5197 Juneau 7212 9128
$10,600 sold to Randy Clough in Iowa
Two year old bull – lot 52, Jauer Hesston 7005 915
$10,000 sold to Derek Martin in Kansas
Commercial heifer – lot 175, Jauer Vondrak 421 9943
$2,810 sold to Seth Schroeder in Iowa
Volume Buyers:
5 bred cows - Kyle Grygiel - Watertown, SD
2 fall pairs - Craig Heiman - Baileyville, KS
11 bulls - Robert Ellsworth - Fort Thompson, SD
15 commercial heifers - Caleb Arnold - Juniata, NE
Cattle sold into 12 states:
IA, CO, GA, IL, KS, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, OH & SD