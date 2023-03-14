Sale Name: JC Heiken & Sons Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Miles City, MT
Sale Date: 02-28-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
119 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,712
Sale Highlights:
Lot 11 at $16,000 to Thousand Hills Angus Ranch, Toston, MT; Heiken Incentive 2030; 1/29/22; SITZ Incentive 704H x SITZ Logo 12964.
Lot 9 at $14,000 to Richards Angus Ranch, Belfield, ND; Heiken Incentive 2070; 2/6/22; SITZ Incentive 704H x Connealy Countdown.
Lot 13 at $13,000 to Vermilion Ranch, Billings, MT; Heiken Resilient 2087; 2/9/22; SITZ Resilient 10208 x SITZ Logo 12964.
Lot 6 at $12,500 to Stevenson Diamond Dot Angus, Hobson , MT; Heiken Broadview 2412; 2/20/22; Heiken Broadview x JCH Chisum 7019.
Lot 17 at $10,000 to Buyan Ranch, Sheridan, MT; Heiken Cowboy Kind 2058; 2/6/22; HA Cowboy Kind 8157 x SITZ investment 689B.
Lot 3 at $10,000 to Ed Beers, Isabel, SD; Heiken Broadview 2004; 1/25/22; Heiken Broadview x Peak Dot No Doubt 69F.