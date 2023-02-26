Sale Name: Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale
Location: Clarkson, NE
Sale Date: 02-08-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
118 Total Registered Bulls Averaged $6,915
28 Open Heifers Averaged $2,366
Top Bulls
Lot 13. $104,000, Jindra Atlantis J 543 52, 1/10/22, Sire: Jindra Atlantis 399, MGS: V A R Reserve 1111, NorthWay Cattle Co, Cleardale, AB, CN
Lot 1. $22,000, Jindra Tahoe 308 372, 1/24/22, Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767, MGS: Jindra Double Vision, Jim Engelehart, Bison, SD
Lot 23. $16,000, Jindra Assurance J 6159 462, 1/26/22, Sire: Jindra Assurance, MGS: Jindra Beckon, Nemeth Angus, Ludell, KS
Lot 31. $14,500, Jindra No Doubt J 611 5511, 9/30/21, Sire: Hoover No Doubt, MGS: Jindra Acclaim, Sundance A & E LLC, Sheridan, WY
Lot 32. $14,000, Jindra No Doubt J 611 622, 1/30/22, Sire: Hoover No Doubt, MGS: Jindra Acclaim, Ryan Quaschnick, Herried, SD
Lot41. $14,000, Jindra Exhilerate J 2156 501, 9/7/21, Sire: Jindra 3rd Dimension, MGS: Connealy Consensus 558B 6383, Nemeth Angus, Ludell, KS