 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale

Location: Mobridge, SD

Sale Date: 02-27-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

98 Bulls average $5,954

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 24. $11,000, Stun-F/44, March 10,2020, sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner, sold to Rick Van Beek, Strasburg, ND

Lot 39. $9,500, Pres-11/5, April 12, 2020, SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Larry Odde, Pollock, SD

Lot 36. $9,500, 6313-511ET, March 10, 2020, Coleman Bravo 6313 x Genetics by Design 049, Haak Bros., Pollock, SD

Lot 38. $9,500, Pres-24/5, April 1, 2020, SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Reuer Farms, Hoven, SD

Lot 4. $9,000, BR-F/60, March 12, 2020, Baldridge Bronc x Soo Line Locomotive 1403, Craig & Brian Worth, Gettysburg, SD

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News