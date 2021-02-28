Sale Name: Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 49th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Mobridge, SD
Sale Date: 02-27-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
98 Bulls average $5,954
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 24. $11,000, Stun-F/44, March 10,2020, sired by Musgrave 316 Stunner, sold to Rick Van Beek, Strasburg, ND
Lot 39. $9,500, Pres-11/5, April 12, 2020, SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Larry Odde, Pollock, SD
Lot 36. $9,500, 6313-511ET, March 10, 2020, Coleman Bravo 6313 x Genetics by Design 049, Haak Bros., Pollock, SD
Lot 38. $9,500, Pres-24/5, April 1, 2020, SAV President 6847 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Reuer Farms, Hoven, SD
Lot 4. $9,000, BR-F/60, March 12, 2020, Baldridge Bronc x Soo Line Locomotive 1403, Craig & Brian Worth, Gettysburg, SD