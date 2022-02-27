Sale Name: Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 50th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Mobridge, SD
Sale Date: 02-26-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
119 Bulls average $5,296
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 84. $12,000, Tag: 6313-C/35ET, March 6, 2021, Coleman Bravo 6313 x Genetics by Design 049, Bill Henderson, Dupree, SD
Lot 71. $10,500, Tag: AM-93/4, April 6, 2021, SAV America 8018 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Shawn Hinsz, McLaughin, SD
Lot 76. $10,000, Tag: PRES-6/21, April 1, 2021, SAV President 6847 x Connealy Consensus 7229, Mike Finley, Pierre, SD
The next four bulls each sold for $9,500.