Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 50th Annual Bull Sale

Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 50th Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 50th Annual Bull Sale

Location: Mobridge, SD

Sale Date: 02-26-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

119 Bulls average $5,296

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 84. $12,000, Tag: 6313-C/35ET, March 6, 2021, Coleman Bravo 6313 x Genetics by Design 049, Bill Henderson, Dupree, SD

Lot 71. $10,500, Tag: AM-93/4, April 6, 2021, SAV America 8018 x Soo Line Motive 9016, Shawn Hinsz, McLaughin, SD

Lot 76. $10,000, Tag: PRES-6/21, April 1, 2021, SAV President 6847 x Connealy Consensus 7229, Mike Finley, Pierre, SD

The next four bulls each sold for $9,500.

