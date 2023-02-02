Sale Name: JSF Durhams in the Dakotas
Location: Kathryn, ND
Sale Date: 01-28-2023
Breed: Shorthorn
Auctioneer: Bruce Brooks
Sale Manager: Aegerter Marketing Services, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
72 PB Shorthorn Bulls average $7,950
25 Shorthorn Plus Bulls average $4,980
97 Total Bulls average $7,184
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $60,000, JSF Springsteen 183K ET, March 24, 2022, white polled PB, IMP Royalla Rockstar K274 x NDSU Pioneer 02U3, Wayne Smith, Litchville, ND
Lot 44. $50,000, JSF Cruise 125K, March 12, 2022, red polled PB, Gilman's Clout 45H ET x JSF Ember 209E, Paint Valley Farms, Millersburg, OH, Byland Polled Shorthorns, Loudenville, OH, Beckler Shorthorns, Wooster, OH and Meredith Land & Cattle, Fayette, MO
Lot 11. $20,000, JSF Mendoza 134K, March 14, 2022, roan polled PB, JSF Palermo 172H ET x JSF Troubadour 37W, Doug Bruns, Renville, MN
Lot 12, $20,000, JSF 50K, February 26, 2022, roan polled PB, JSF Palermo 172H ET x JSF Optimizer 261D, Zane Martin, Promise Land & Cattle, Fishtail, MT
Lot 19. $20,000, JSF White Noise 42K, February 23, 2022, white polled PB, Jake's Reincarnation 228Y x JSF Ember 209E, Wayne Smith, Litchville, ND