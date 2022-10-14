 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

K&B Herefords Complete Dispersal

Sale Name: K&B Herefords Complete Dispersal

Location: Onida, SD

Sale Date: 10-12-2022

Breed: Hereford

Auctioneer: Dustin Layton

Sale Manager: Layton Auction Services, LLC

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

People are also reading…

130 Lots average $5,235

13 Bull Lots average $3,004

117 Female Lots average $5,483

TOP SELLING LOTS:

Lot 7. $10,000, K&B Sarah 842F, April 5, 2018, Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET x K&B Ambassador 140Y 1ET, sold bred to K&B Frontier 916G, Stellpflug, Cattle Company, Glenrock, WY

Lot 7A. $8,500, K&B H65 Dakota Silk 202K, March 21, 2002, Gerber High Time H65 x Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET, C&L Hereford Ranch, Ixonia, WI

Lot 9. $8,000, K&B Penny 010H, March 21, 2020, LCX Perfecto 118 ET x Bar JZ Freedom 226A, sold bred to Gerber High Time H65, Jensen Bros., Courtland, KS

Lot 50. $8,000, K&B Chantell 017H, March 25, 2020, K&B Chancellor 832F x Bar JZ Freedom 226A, sold bred to K&B Redbrand 713E, Loehr Herefords, Peoria, IL

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News