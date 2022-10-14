Sale Name: K&B Herefords Complete Dispersal
Location: Onida, SD
Sale Date: 10-12-2022
Breed: Hereford
Auctioneer: Dustin Layton
Sale Manager: Layton Auction Services, LLC
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
People are also reading…
130 Lots average $5,235
13 Bull Lots average $3,004
117 Female Lots average $5,483
TOP SELLING LOTS:
Lot 7. $10,000, K&B Sarah 842F, April 5, 2018, Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET x K&B Ambassador 140Y 1ET, sold bred to K&B Frontier 916G, Stellpflug, Cattle Company, Glenrock, WY
Lot 7A. $8,500, K&B H65 Dakota Silk 202K, March 21, 2002, Gerber High Time H65 x Innisfail WHR X651/723 4013 ET, C&L Hereford Ranch, Ixonia, WI
Lot 9. $8,000, K&B Penny 010H, March 21, 2020, LCX Perfecto 118 ET x Bar JZ Freedom 226A, sold bred to Gerber High Time H65, Jensen Bros., Courtland, KS
Lot 50. $8,000, K&B Chantell 017H, March 25, 2020, K&B Chancellor 832F x Bar JZ Freedom 226A, sold bred to K&B Redbrand 713E, Loehr Herefords, Peoria, IL