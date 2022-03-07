Sale Name: Keller Broken Heart Ranch Annual Production Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 03-03-2022
Breed: Simmental & SimAngus
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
112 Yearling Bulls average $7,183
71 Yearling Heifers average $4,220
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 34. $90,000, KBHR J138, March 23, 2021, Black PB, WS Proclamation E202 x WS Hot Beef X38, Rydeen Farms, Clearbrook, MN, All Beef LLC, Normal, IL and Woonallee Simmentals, Australia
Lot 78. $32,000, KBHR J130, March 22, 2021, Red PB, Mr SR Red October G1761 x CDI Verdict 220Y, Thorstenson Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD
Lot 69. $30,000, KBHR J071, March 19, 2021, Black 1/2 SM 1/2 AN, GAR Home Town x KBHR High Road E283, River Creek Farms, Manhattan, KS
Lot 9. $18,000, KBHR J154, March 23, 2021, Black PB, LBRS Genesis G69 x Hook's Beacon 56B, Tim Seedorf and Nichols Farms, Sygnet, OH
TOP SELLING HEIFERS:
Lot 125A. $50,000, KBHR J181, March 25, 2021, Black 3/4 SM 1/4 AN, KBHR Quigley C154 x CLRS Grade-A 875 A, Nickeson Simmentals, Astoria, SD