Sale Name: Kenner Simmental 27th Annual Production Sale
Location: Leeds, ND
Sale Date: 02-11-2023
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Averages:
Total Bulls 102 head $6,346
Black PB Bulls 30 head $5,900
Black SimAngus Bulls 29 head $7,905
Red PB SM Bulls 23 head $6,304
Red SimAngus Bulls 11 head $5,432
PB Red Angus Bulls 9 head $3,889
Bred Heifers 69 head $3,302
High-selling Lots:
$20,000 – Lot 76 – KS Dillon K209, red PB Simmental bull, sired by Hook’s Full Figures and sold to TNT Simmentals, Lehr, ND.
$19,000 – Lot 4 – KS Declaration K456, black ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by BCLR Manifesto and sold to Wicks Cattle, Richardton, ND
$18,500 – Lot 1 – KS Platform K258, black ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by BCLR Manifesto and sold to Quandt Brothers Simmentals, Oakes, ND.
$18,000 – Lot 32 – KS Mr Manifesto K417, black PB Simmental bull, sired by BCLR Manifesto and sold to Doll Simmentals, New Salem, ND.
$13,000 – Lot 17 – KS Mercury K730, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and sold to Stuart Nielsen, New England, ND.