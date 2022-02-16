 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenner Simmental Ranch 26th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Kenner Simmental Ranch 26th Annual Production Sale

Location: Leeds, ND

Sale Date: 02-12-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus/Red Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

113 Simmental/SimAngus/Red Angus Bulls $5,596.00

65 Bred Simmental/SimAngus Bred Heifers $3,466.00

High-selling Lots:

Bulls:

$30,000 – Lot 61 – KS Tennessee J2510, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Bichler Simmentals, Linton, ND.

$20,000 – Lot 58 – KS Commodore J460, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Hansen Simmental Ranch, Ryder, ND.

$17,000 – Lot 57 – KS Nashville J169, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.

$14,000 – Lot 44 – KS Dominance J285, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and sold to TNT Simmentals, Lehr, ND.

$12,000 – Lot 59 – KS Mr Vanderbilt J273, red PB Simmental bull, sired by KS Vanderbilt G220 and sold to Florian Pierzinski, Pierz, MN.

Bred Heifers:

$6,000 – Lot 168 – KS Miss Little John H590, red PB Simmental bred heifer, sired by KS Little John C85, and sold to Michael & Lauren Ball, Phillips, WI.

$5,750 – Lot 147 – KS Miss Cowboy Cut H393, black ¾ SimAngus bred heifer, sired by CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z, and sold to P/T Livestock, Shoshoni, WY.

