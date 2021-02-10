Sale Name: Koupal Angus
Location: Dante, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-08-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Daniel Koupal
Koupal Angus 44th annual bull sale took place Feb. 8 at the ranch in Dante, South Dakota, with auctioneers Seth Weishaar and Daniel Koupal.
Averages
185 Yearling bulls $6,312
31 Fall bulls $5,847
10 Registered Open Heifers $2,540
40 Commercial Open Heifers $1,331
High selling lots
Lot 2, Koupals B & B Blackout 0039, sold to Brookings Angus & Bone Creek Angus of Canada for $34,000.
Lot 1, Koupals B & B Blackout 0017, sold to T-Bone Angus & Square B Ranch for $32,500.
Lot 176, Koupals B & B McCoy 0148, sold to Scattered Star Ranch for $27,000.
Lot 38, Koupals B & B Pathfinder 0051, sold to Trump Grass & Grain LLC for $23,500.
Lot 53, Koupals B & B Pathfinder 02, sold to Red Rock Cattle Co. for $20,000.
Lot 32, Koupals B & B Pathfinder 0028, sold to Lau Angus for $15,000.
Lot 171, Koupals B & B Junction 0124, sold to Kevin Keyes for $13,500.
Lot 112, Koupals B & B Atlas 0118, sold to Mike Beeson for $12,000.
Lot 25, Koupals B & B Blackout 0098, sold to Goldammer Angus for $11,500.
Lot 39, Koupals B & B Pathfinder 006, sold to Solsaa Angus for $11,000.
Lot 80, Koupal Maternal Dream 06, sold to Rex Black for $10,000.