Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale

Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale

Sale Name: Krebs Ranch 42nd Annual Bull Sale

Location: Gordon, Nebraska

Sale Date: 02-17-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

14 hd. of Fall Bulls Averaged $13,357

238 hd of Spring Yearling Bulls Averaged $7,196

252 Total Bulls Averaged $7,539

Sale Highlights

Lot 17 - $42,000 KR Quality 1219, 1/17/21, Sire: KR Quality 8525, MGS: Vision Unanimous 1418, Thomas Ranch, South Dakota

Lot 1 - $40,000 KR Mojo 0914, 9/5/20, Sire: KR Mojo 8520, MGS: 7/S Splash 415, Hutchings Cattle Co., Nevada

Lot 27 - $30,000 KR Quality 1087, 2/6/21, Sire: KR Quality 8525, MGS: Koupals B&B Identity, Wagonhammer Ranch & Bear Mountain Angus, Nebraska

Lot 21 - $23,000 KR Mojo 1345, 1/29/21, Sire: KR Mojo 8520, MGS: JAF Over the Limit 14U, APS Angus, Kentucky

Lot 26 - $20,000 KR Splash 1227, 1/22/21, Sire: 7/S Splash 415, MGS: May-Way Equity, Chad Wright, Kansas

Lot 32 - $17,500 KR Glide 1497, 3/1/21, Sire: KR Glide, MGS: Marda Swagger 762, Gall Angus Farm, Illinois

Lot 38 - $17,000 KR Incredible 1226, 1/5/21, Sire: Panther Cr Incredible 6704, MGS: Kramers Apollo 317, Swanson Cattle Co., Iowa

Lot 34 - $15,000 KR Splash 1008, 3/6/21, Sire: 7/S Splash 415, MGS: TEF Outside 514, Bergman Farms, Illinois

Lot 49 - $15,000 KR Storm 1381, 2/1/21, Sire: KR Storm 900, MGS: TEF Outside 514, Crescent Creek Angus, SK, Canada

