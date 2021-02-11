 Skip to main content
Kunkel Simmental Annual Production Sale

Kunkel Simmental Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Kunkel Simmental Annual Production Sale

Location: New Salem, ND

Date: 02/05/2021

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

55 Yearling Simmental Bulls $5,073.00

41 Simmental Bred Heifers $2,693.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 8 $18,000 DKSR MR Galaxy H133; a 2/29/20 son of DKSR MR Galaxy H133 to Valley Ridge Simmental; Leanord, ND

Lot 5 $13,000 DKSR MR Rooster H242; a 3/27/20 son of DKSR MR Rooster H242 to Dwight Huber; New Salem, ND

Lot 4 $12,000 DKSR MR Rooster H218; a 3/22/20 son of DKSR MR Rooster H242 to Kunkel Brothers; New Salem, ND

Lot 1 $11,000 DKSR MR Rooster H169; a 3/11/20 son of DKSR MR Rooster H242 to Kunkel Brothers; New Salem, ND

Lot 36 $10,500 DKSR MR Red Zone H112; a 2/21/20 son of DKSR MR Red Zone H122 to Marc Scarbarough; Hayes, SD

Top Selling Bred Hiefer:

Lot 63 $8,000 DKSR MS Beacon G121; a 2/26/19 daughter of Hookâ€™s Beacon G121 to Mike Keigle; Cassleton, ND

