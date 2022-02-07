 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kunkel Simmentals Annual Production Sale

Kunkel Simmentals Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Kunkel Simmentals Annual Production Sale

Location: New Salem, ND

Sale Date: 02-04-2022

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO

Averages:

43 Simmental Bulls $6,216.00

36 Bred Simmental Heifers $2412.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5 $13,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J420; a 3/18/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Dwight Huber; New Salem, ND

Lot 28 $13,000 DKSR MR Galaxy J344; a 3/4/21 son of DKSR Galaxy B108 to Sonny Berndt; Rugby, ND

Lot 4 $12,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J383; 3/11/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Kunkel Brothers; New Salem, ND

Lot 44 $10,000 DKSR MR Batman J451; a 3/23/21 son of BBS Batman F4 to David Remmich; Robinson, ND

Lot 2 $10,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J361; a 3/6/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Roger Kadrmas; Dickenson, ND

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News