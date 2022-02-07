Sale Name: Kunkel Simmentals Annual Production Sale
Location: New Salem, ND
Sale Date: 02-04-2022
Breed: Simmental
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl; Wellington, CO
Averages:
43 Simmental Bulls $6,216.00
36 Bred Simmental Heifers $2412.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 5 $13,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J420; a 3/18/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Dwight Huber; New Salem, ND
Lot 28 $13,000 DKSR MR Galaxy J344; a 3/4/21 son of DKSR Galaxy B108 to Sonny Berndt; Rugby, ND
Lot 4 $12,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J383; 3/11/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Kunkel Brothers; New Salem, ND
Lot 44 $10,000 DKSR MR Batman J451; a 3/23/21 son of BBS Batman F4 to David Remmich; Robinson, ND
Lot 2 $10,000 DKSR MR Bull Dog J361; a 3/6/21 son of Trax’s Bull Dog G49 to Roger Kadrmas; Dickenson, ND