Sale Name: Ladies of the Beartooths Female Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 10-20-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
53 Registered Angus Females $9,956.00
298 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,020.00
Top Sellers:
Lot 4 $26,000 THM Lady innovation 3189-680; a 10/28/16 daughter of MAR Innovation 251 to Wayne Weyerman; Adalia, CO
Lot 3 $25,000 Pine Coulee Candy 28D; a 2/14/16 daughter of Pine Coulee Worth W121 to Duff Cattle Company; Hobart, OK
Lot 1 $25,000 Pine Coulee Black Annie G11; a 1/19/19 Daughter of SAV Renown to Nueta Cattle Co.; Busby, MT
Lot 9A $20,000 Pine Coulee Dixie Erica K62’; a 1/19/22 daughter of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Grand River Farms; Grand Rapids, MI
Lot A $20,000 Pick of the 2022 Spring Born Heifer Calves to Saddler Ranch; Perkins, OK
Lot 26 $20,000 BCC Miranda 32K; a 2/5/22 daughter of Bar-E-L Natural Law 52Y to Jim Crouse; Belgrade, NE