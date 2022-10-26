 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ladies of the Beartooths Female Sale

Sale Name: Ladies of the Beartooths Female Sale

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 10-20-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

53 Registered Angus Females $9,956.00

298 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,020.00

Top Sellers:

Lot 4 $26,000 THM Lady innovation 3189-680; a 10/28/16 daughter of MAR Innovation 251 to Wayne Weyerman; Adalia, CO

Lot 3 $25,000 Pine Coulee Candy 28D; a 2/14/16 daughter of Pine Coulee Worth W121 to Duff Cattle Company; Hobart, OK

Lot 1 $25,000 Pine Coulee Black Annie G11; a 1/19/19 Daughter of SAV Renown to Nueta Cattle Co.; Busby, MT

Lot 9A $20,000 Pine Coulee Dixie Erica K62’; a 1/19/22 daughter of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Grand River Farms; Grand Rapids, MI

Lot A $20,000 Pick of the 2022 Spring Born Heifer Calves to Saddler Ranch; Perkins, OK

Lot 26 $20,000 BCC Miranda 32K; a 2/5/22 daughter of Bar-E-L Natural Law 52Y to Jim Crouse; Belgrade, NE

