Sale Name: Larsen Ranch Angus 47th Annual Production Sale

Location: Forsyth, MT

Sale Date: 03-22-2021

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

130 Yearling Angus Bulls $4,823.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 2 $9,000 Larsen Payweight 76W; a 2/28/20 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Patterson Ranch; Forsyth, MT

Lot 6 $9,000 Larsen Enhance 106W; a 3/5/20 son of Sydgen Enhance to Patterson Ranch; Forsyth, MT

Lot 8 $9,000 Larsen Enhance 79W; a 2/29/20 son of Sydgen Enhance to Mallett Ranch; Powderville, MT

Lot 11 $9,000 Larsen Enhance 104W; a 3/3/20 son of Sydgen Enhance to Patterson Ranch; Forsyth, MT

Lot 27 $8,750 Larsen Stellar W11; a 2/3/20 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Stevenson Diamond Dot Angus; Hobson, MT

Lot 54 $8,750 Larsen Stellar W87; a 2/24/20 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Pluhar Ranch; Cohagen, MT

