Sale Name: Larsen Ranch Angus Annual Bull Sale
Location: Forsyth, MT
Sale Date: 03-27-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Average:
131 Yearling Bulls Average $6,261
Sale Highlights:
Lot 31 $9,250 to Patterson Livestock, Forsyth, MT; Larsen Rawhide Y3; 2/2/22; Poss Rawhide x Larsen Powersurge.
Lot 17 $8,750 to Phil Verwulf, Powderville, MT; Larsen Justified 25Y; 2/6/22; KG Justified 3023 x Larsen Recharge 89S.
Lot 29 $8,750 to Fourmile Creek Angus, Great Falls, MT; Larsen Rawhide Y4; 2/2/22; Poss Rawhide x Sitz Stellar 726D.
Lot 33 $8,750 to Patterson Livestock, Forsyth, MT; Larsen Logo Y75; 2/23/22; Sitz Logo 8148 x Pine Coulee Advance C360.
Lot 81 $8,750 to Chris Hansen, Bainville, MT; Larsen Spectrum Y62; 2/22/22; Sitz Spectrum x Connealy Legendary 644L.