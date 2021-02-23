Sale Name: Larson's Lost River Livestock 11th Annual Production Sale
Location: Clearbrook, MN
Sale Date: 02-21-2021
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
42 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bulls average $6,262
13 Red Angus Bulls average $4,500
1 Angus Bull $4,500
19 Gelbvieh & Balancer Bred Heifers & Pairs average $3,050
5 Red Angus Bred Females & Pairs average $4,160
TOP SELLING BALANCER BULL:
Lot 15, $26,000, LRSF High Life H64, February 5, 2020, sired by JKGF Ditka C85, sold to Cedar Top Ranch, Stapleton, NE
TOP SELLING GELBVIEH BULLS:
Lot 9. $15,000, LRSF Marshall H205 ET, Black PB, February 26, 2020, MJBC Franchise F806 x DCSF Post Rock Granite 200P2, Greg Hartman, Pueblo, CO
Lot 33. $13,000, LRSF Dungy H275, Red PB, March 11, 2020, DDGR Coach 57E x KKC Nobility 123Y, Roger Sayer, Carstairs, AB
TOP SELLING RED ANGUS BULL:
Lot 50. $6,500, LRL Point Blank H23, January 28, 2020, WFL Merlin 018A x 5L Defender 560-30Z, Bieber Red Angus, Leola, SD
TOP SELLING RED ANGUS PAIR:
Lot 82. $7,100, LRL Lakota G64, February 9, 2019, 5L Bourne 117-48A x Beiber Hard Drive Y120, sold with February 18, 2021 heifer calf by WFL Merlin 018A, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND