Sale Name: Larson's Lost River Livestock 12th Annual Production Sale
Location: Clearbrook, MN
Sale Date: 02-20-2022
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus & SimAngus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Services
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Andrew Swanson
54 Bulls average $5,143
23 Females average $4,108
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 5. $38,000, LRSF Dynamic J164, February 28, 2021, Black 84% GV, DLW TPG Frontrunner 2510F x VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021, J&K Gelbvieh, Coles Bend, KY
Lot 28. $14,500, LRSF Chevelle J112, February 24, 2021, Red 87.5% GV, HDG Hillsdown Finnegan 4F x CRAN Buck Y019, CKS Gelbvieh, Colo, IA
Lot 6. $8,250, LRSF Endurance J121, February 25, 2021, Black 84% GV, DLW TPG Frontrunner 2510F x CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A, Triple H Farms, Clarinda, IA
TOP SELLING SPRING PAIR:
Lot 60 & 60A. $7,750, LRSF Nellie H202, February 26, 2020, Black 84% GV, LRSF LRL Spotter D73 ET x VRT Lazy TV Sam U451, sold with February 7, 2022 heifer calf sired by JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H, 16 Tons Cattle Co., Marshfield, MO
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 82. $6,750, LRL Heidi H74, February 7, 2020, PB Red Angus, Collier Finished Product x 3SCC Lucky C156, sold bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND