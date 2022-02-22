 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larson's Lost River Livestock 12th Annual Production Sale

Location: Clearbrook, MN

Sale Date: 02-20-2022

Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus & SimAngus

Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt

Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Services

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Andrew Swanson

54 Bulls average $5,143

23 Females average $4,108

TOP SELLING BULLS:

Lot 5. $38,000, LRSF Dynamic J164, February 28, 2021, Black 84% GV, DLW TPG Frontrunner 2510F x VRT Lazy TV Watchman W021, J&K Gelbvieh, Coles Bend, KY

Lot 28. $14,500, LRSF Chevelle J112, February 24, 2021, Red 87.5% GV, HDG Hillsdown Finnegan 4F x CRAN Buck Y019, CKS Gelbvieh, Colo, IA

Lot 6. $8,250, LRSF Endurance J121, February 25, 2021, Black 84% GV, DLW TPG Frontrunner 2510F x CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A, Triple H Farms, Clarinda, IA

TOP SELLING SPRING PAIR:

Lot 60 & 60A. $7,750, LRSF Nellie H202, February 26, 2020, Black 84% GV, LRSF LRL Spotter D73 ET x VRT Lazy TV Sam U451, sold with February 7, 2022 heifer calf sired by JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H, 16 Tons Cattle Co., Marshfield, MO

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 82. $6,750, LRL Heidi H74, February 7, 2020, PB Red Angus, Collier Finished Product x 3SCC Lucky C156, sold bred to Bieber CL Stockmarket E119, Ressler Land & Cattle, Cooperstown, ND

