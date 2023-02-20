Sale Name: Larson's Lost River Livestock 13th Annual Production Sale
Location: Clearbrook, MN
Sale Date: 02-19-2023
Breed: Gelbvieh, Balancer, Red Angus & SimAngus
Auctioneer: Jay Elfeldt
Sale Manager: Mitchell Marketing Services
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch and Andrew Swanson
64 Bulls average $6,223
20 Reg. Bred Heifers/Pairs average $4,840
10 Com. Bred Heifers/Pairs average $3,170
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 2. $30,000, LRSF Itasca K192, March 9, 2022, Black PB Gelbvieh, JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H x CCRO Carolina Leverage 3214A, Prairie Hills Gelbvieh, Gladstone, ND
Lot 1. $22,000, JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H, February 7, 2020, Black PB Gelbvieh, JOB Danell Paygrade 68E x DLW New Frontier 33A ET, Eric Ehresman, Mechanicsville, IA
Lot 13. $19,000, LRSF Grand Teton K50, February 16, 2022, Black PB Gelbvieh, JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H x MJBC Franchise F806, Cranview Gelbvieh, Minot, ND
Lot 3. $14,000, LRSF Roosevelt K107, February 27, 2022, Black PB Gelbvieh, JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H x JKGF New Horizon C51 ET, Justin Covington, Montrose, CO
Lot 10. $14,000, LRSF Zion K119 ET, February 28, 2022, Black PB Gelbvieh, JOB Danell Pay Pal 12H x JKGF New Horizon C51 ET, Chimney Butte Ranch, Mandan, ND
TOP SELLING FEMALE:A
Lot 66 & 66A. $19,000, LRSF Jo-Leen J185 ET, March 2, 2021, Black PB Gelbvieh, MJBC Franchise F806 x DCSF Post Rock Granite 200P2, sold with newborn bull calf by DLW Frontrunner 2519F, Ginger Ertel, Greentop, MO