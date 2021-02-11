 Skip to main content
Lassle Ranch Simmental Annual Bull Sale

Location: Glendive, MT

Sale Date: 02-11-2021

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

126 Yearling Simmentlal Bulls $4,985.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 3 $12,000 LRS 6025H; a 3/11/20 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 to Griffin Ranch; Ismay, MT

Lot 15 $12,000 LRS 884H; a 3/2/2020 son of Hook’s Eagle to Kelly Froelich; Selfridge, ND

Lot 14 $10,000 LRS 843H; a 2/28/2020 son of Hook’s Eagle to J.W. Froelich; Selfridge, ND

Lot 1 $10,000 LRS 3255H; a 3/4/2020 son of TJ Franchise 4510 to Tom Tuhy; Dunn Center, ND

Lot 44 $9,250 LRS 6030H; a 3/17/2020 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 to Allen Gsho; Beach, ND

