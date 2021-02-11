Sale Name: Lassle Ranch Simmental Annual Bull Sale
Location: Glendive, MT
Sale Date: 02-11-2021
Breed: Simmental
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
126 Yearling Simmentlal Bulls $4,985.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 3 $12,000 LRS 6025H; a 3/11/20 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 to Griffin Ranch; Ismay, MT
Lot 15 $12,000 LRS 884H; a 3/2/2020 son of Hook’s Eagle to Kelly Froelich; Selfridge, ND
Lot 14 $10,000 LRS 843H; a 2/28/2020 son of Hook’s Eagle to J.W. Froelich; Selfridge, ND
Lot 1 $10,000 LRS 3255H; a 3/4/2020 son of TJ Franchise 4510 to Tom Tuhy; Dunn Center, ND
Lot 44 $9,250 LRS 6030H; a 3/17/2020 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 to Allen Gsho; Beach, ND