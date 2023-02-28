Sale Name: Lassle Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale
Location: Glendive, MT
Sale Date: 02-09-2023
Breed: Simmental/SimAngus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs, Shepherd, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Sale Average:
119 Yearling Simmental Bulls Average $6,311
Sale Highlights:
Lot 2 $30,000 to All Beef, Normal, IL, Select Sires, Plain City, OH & Tauernight Simmentals, Wymore, NE; LRS 611K; 3/11/22; Homo Black & Polled Purebred; RSR American Proud H0301 x Hook’s Eagle 6E.
Lot 1 $16,000 to Double T Simmentals, Turtle Lake, ND; LRS 123K; 3/14/22; Homo Black & Polled Purebred; RSR American Proud x Hook’s Eagle.
Lot 13 $14,000 to Dixon Land & Livestock & Dutch Flat Angus, both from Pomeroy, WA; LRS 585K; 3/12/22; Homo Black & Polled Purebred; Gibbs 7382E Broad Range x Hook’s Eagle.
Lot 3 $13,000 to Kelly Froelich, Selfridge, ND; LRS 704K; 3/6/22; Homo Black & Polled Purebred; RSR American Proud x Hook’s Eagle.
Lot 47 $12,500 to Nelson Livestock, Wibaux, MT; LRS 445K; 3/10/22; Homo Black & Polled Purebred; Gibbs 7382E Broad Range x Hook’s Eagle