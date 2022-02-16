 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sale Name: Lassle Ranch Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

Location: Glendive, MT

Sale Date: 02-10-2022

Breed: Simmental/SimAngus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs; Shepherd, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

105 Simmental/SimAngus Bulls $5,788.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 10 $20,000 LRS 983J; a 1/18/21 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 to Gibbs Farms; Reburne, AL and Boxley Family Farms; Chanlay, AL

Lot 1 $15,000 LRS 4306J; a 3/12/21 son of Musgrave 316 Stunner to Cow Camp Ranch; Lost Springs, KS

Lot 3 $13,000 LRS 356J; a 3/7/21 son of LRS Badlands 401F to Griffin Ranch; Miles City, MT

Lot 22 $11,500 LRS 012J; a 2/2/21 son of WS Proclamation E202 to Tom Tuhy; Killdeer, ND

Lot 23 $11,500 LRS 013J; a 2/3/21 son of WS Proclamation E202 to Tom Tuhy; Killdeer, ND

Lot 4 $11,500 LRS 776J; a 3/3/21 son of Hooks Eagle 6E to Kappes Simmental; Long Lake, SD

