Sale Name: Lehrman Family Simmentals
Location: Mitchelle, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-22-2021
Auctioneer: Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota
The Lehrman Family Simmentals annual production sale was held Feb. 22 at the Mitchell Livestock Auction in Mitchell, South Dakota. Guest consignor included CM Peck Simmentals.
Bidders came from six states and cattle sold into five states. Auctioneer was Col. Dustin Carter of South Dakota.
Average
41 Simmental & Sim-Influenced bulls $4,223
Top selling lots
Lot 1, LEFS Night Watch 022H, son of W/C Night Watch 84E and LEFS Ms. Bullseye 504F, sold to Jeff Sedlacek of Tripp, South Dakota for$8,000.
Lot 33, LEFS Prime Example 027H, son of CDI Prime Example 310D and LEFS Miss Jass/1340A, sold to Peck Simmental of Burke, South Dakota for $7,800.
Lot 10, LEFS Fort Knox 086H, son of W/C Fort Knox 609F and Volz’s Grand Jewel, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens of Sparta, North Carolina for $6,750.
Lot 4, LEFS Night Watch 024H, son of W/C Night Watch 84E and ES F148, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,750.
Lot 8, LEFS Fort Knox 081H, son of W/C Fort Knox 609F and Volz’s Grand Jewel, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,750.
Lot 9, LEFS Fort Knox 084H, son of W/C Fort Knox 609F and Volz’s Grand Jewel, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,750.
Lot 16, LEFS Tanker 057H, son of TNT Tanker U263 and LEFS Ms. Brilliance 567C, sold to Kasey Gehrels of Wentworth, South Dakota for $5,750.
Lot 36, LEFS Ace 017H, son of CDI Ace 223B and LEFS Ms. Expectation 528F, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,750.
Lot 34, LEFS Red Answer 067H, son of W/C HOC HCC Red Answer 33B and Brant Just A Moment A11T, sold to Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,700.
Lot 35, LEFS Red Answer 069H, son of W/C HOC HCC Red Answer 33B and Brant Just A Moment A11T, Bottomley’s Evergreens for $5,700.
Lot 42, LEFS/RDP Authority 131H, son of CDI Authority 77X and RDP Boo B70, sold to Julie Keller of Tolstoy, South Dakota for $5,600.
Lot 11, LEFS Fort Knox 055H, son of W/C Fort Knox 609F and LEFS Ms. Renegade 549C, sold to David LeBrun of Dell Rapids, South Dakota for $5,500.