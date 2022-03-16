 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leland-Koester Red Angus 39th Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Leland-Koester Red Angus 39th Annual Production Sale

Location: Sidney, MT

Sale Date: 03-11-2022

Breed: Red Angus

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar & Lynn Weishaar

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch & Jeff Thomas

120 Yearling Bulls average $5,644

41 Fall Bulls average $6,348

33 Yearling Heifers average $1,600

TOP SELLING YEARLING BULLS:

Lot 58. $17,500, Leland Propulsion 1326, April 19, 2021, BB Propulsion 9096 x 3SCC Dictate C74, Diamond H Ranch, Victoria, KS

Lot 55. $14,500, Leland Spartacus G06-1193, April 6, 2021, Bieber Spartacus G06 x 3SCC Domain A163, ABS Global, DeForest, WI

Lot 1. $13,500, Leland Redemption 043-1103, March 29, 2021, LCOC Redemption A043F x MLK CRK Fusion 5202, Northern Lites Ranch, Opheim, MT

Lot 4. $13,000, Leland Stockmarket 1050, March 25, 2021, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x WFL Merlin 018A, Loonan Stock Farm, Corning, IA

TOP SELLING FALL BULL:

Lot 38. $14,000, Koester Stockmarket 015, August 12, 2020, Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 x 3SCC Domain A163, Shaw Ranch, Joes, CO

