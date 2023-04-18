Sale Name: Lindskov's LT Ranch
Location: Isabel, SD
Sale Date: 04-15-2023
Breed: Charolais & Angus
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar & Seth Weishaar
Agri-Media Rep: Andrew Swanson for Kirby Goettsch
People are also reading…
207 Charolais Bulls average $10,715
107 Angus Bulls average $15,584
TOP SELLING CHAROLAIS BULLS:
Lot 220. $150,000, LT JJ Legendary 232, March 12, 2022, LT Blue Value 7903 ET x LT Silver Distance 5342P, Darin Gabriel, Northwood, ND; Leddy Cattle, Stockholm, SD; Sturgess Double S Cattle, LaRue, TX
Lot 1. $100,000, LT General 2510 PLD, January 29, 2022, DC/CRJ Tank E108 P x LT Affinity 6221 PLD, Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, KS and J&J Trust, Parkston, SD
TOP SELLING ANGUS BULLS:
Lot 241. $130,000, LT Butler 2019, February 18, 2022, Ellingson Badlands 0285 x LT Converse 8001, Sitz Angus Ranch, Harrison, MT; Heiken Angus, Broadview, MT; Raven Angus, Colome, SD
Lot 245. $125,000, LT Badlands 2040, February 20, 2022, Ellingson Badlands 0285 x LT Converse 8001, Duff Cattle Company, Hobart, OK