Sale Name: Malek Angus Ranch 7th Annual Bull Sale

Location: Highwood, MT

Date: 03/19/2020

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, MT

Sale Manager:

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Average:

68 Angus Bulls $4,933.00

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 6 $10,000 MAR Payweight 9036; a 1/28/19 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Mack Angus; Grass Ranch; MT

Lot 17 $9,500 MAR Jet Black 9032; a 1/26/19 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT

Lot 1 $8,500 MAR Titus 9004; a 1/18/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT

Lot 3 $8,500 MAR Titus 9131; a 1/31/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to L. Johnson; Great Falls, MT

Lot 2 $7,500 MAR Titus 9130; a 2/3/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT

Lot 18 $7,500 MAR Jet Black 9014; a 1/20/19 son of Bar R Jet Black 503 to Cleive Coulee Ranch; Fairfield, MT