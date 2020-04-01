Sale Name: Malek Angus Ranch 7th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Highwood, MT
Date: 03/19/2020
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, MT
Sale Manager:
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
68 Angus Bulls $4,933.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 6 $10,000 MAR Payweight 9036; a 1/28/19 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Mack Angus; Grass Ranch; MT
Lot 17 $9,500 MAR Jet Black 9032; a 1/26/19 son of Bar R Jet Black 5063 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT
Lot 1 $8,500 MAR Titus 9004; a 1/18/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT
Lot 3 $8,500 MAR Titus 9131; a 1/31/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to L. Johnson; Great Falls, MT
Lot 2 $7,500 MAR Titus 9130; a 2/3/19 son of Byergo Titus 6340 to Evers Ranch; Geraldine, MT
Lot 18 $7,500 MAR Jet Black 9014; a 1/20/19 son of Bar R Jet Black 503 to Cleive Coulee Ranch; Fairfield, MT