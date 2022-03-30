Sale Name: Malek Angus Ranch 9th Annual Bull Sale
Location: Highwood, MT
Sale Date: 03-17-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe; Lewistown, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Average:
53 Yearling Angus Bulls $5,896.00
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 15 $14,000 MAR Powerball 163; a 1/25/21 son of Roseda Powerball23 F091 to Rocky Highfill; Highwood, MT
Lot 16 $14,000 MAR Powerball 122; a 1/16/21 son of Roseda Powerball23 Fo91 to John Hostetler; Fairfield, MT
Lot 17 $12,000 MAR Index 166; a 11/20/20 son of Riverbend Index E316 to L Johnson Inc.; Great Falls, MT
Lot 18 $11,500 MAR Jet Black 138; a 1/27/21 son of MAR Jet Black 9032 to Weaver Ranch; Big Sandy, MT
Lot 21 $10,000 MAR Fireball 175; a 1/16/21 son of GB Fireball 672 to Surprise Creek Colony; Stanford, MT