Sale Name: Marcy Cattle Co. / Marcy Livestock Annual Bull Sale
Location: Gordon, Nebraska
Sale Date: 01-27-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
176 total bulls averaged $5417
81 Heifer calves avg $2440
3 cows avg $4333
Top selling bulls
Lot 9 --$17,500 Marcys Full Bore 015, February 13, 2020, BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x Sitz Upward 307R, Weber Angus, Plainview NE
Lot 92--$17,000 Marcys 21 Tahoe 32-1, February 5, 2021, Tehama Tahoe B767 x Marcys Scale Crusher, Kevin Hebbert, Ne
Lot 29-$13,500 Marcys 21 Scale Crusher 51-1, February 7, 2021, Marcys Scale Crusher x Connealy Consensus 7229, TL Ranch, Monticello, MO
Lot 1 -$13,000 Marcys 20 Scale Crusher 59-0, February 12, 2022, Marcys Scale Crusher x SSAF Balboa 230, Minnie Creek Angus, NE
Lot 11-$13,000 Marcys Southern Charm 069, February 7, 2020, BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x Marcys Scale Crusher, Rex Nelson, NE
Top selling Cow
Lot --249 $5000 Marcys 19 Ethelda E 8-9, January 30, 2019, Marcys Scale Crusher x Connealy Tanker 736A, Bill Gaskill, MT
Top selling heifer calves
Lot 225-$7500 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 85-1, February 14, 2021, Marcys Scale Crusher x Connealy Consensus 7229, Kevin Hebbert, NE
Lot 229-- $6500 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 5-1, February 1, 2021, HA Prime Cut 4493 x Sitz Upward 307R, Red Rock Cattle Co, SD
Lot 262-$6250 Marcys 21 Ethelda E 30-1, February 5, 2021, Tehama Tahoe B767 x JMB Traction 292, Aaron Smith, SD