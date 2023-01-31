Sale Name: Marcy Livestock Annual Production Sale
Location: Gordon, Nebraska
Sale Date: 01-26-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye
25 two year old's averaged $5980
84 yearlings averaged $5949
109 bulls averaged $5956
18 bred heifers averaged $2931
12 cows averaged $2196
Top selling bulls:
lot 32 - Marcys Scale Crusher 29 - $35000 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, MT & Bobcat Angus, Galata, MT
lot 97 - Marcys Renovation 2113 - $12500 to Jim Fox, NE
lot 1 - Marcys Coalition 14 - $12000 to Littau Angus, Winner, SD
lot 40 - Marcys Scale Crusher 242 - $11250 to May & Son Saddle Butte Angus, Interior, SD
Top selling female:
lot 122 - Marcy Erica 150 - $4750 to Talkington Angus, Bellfield, ND