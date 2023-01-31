 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marcy Livestock Annual Production Sale

Marcy Livestock Annual Production Sale

Sale Name: Marcy Livestock Annual Production Sale

Location: Gordon, Nebraska

Sale Date: 01-26-2023

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Agri-Media Rep: Cody Nye

25 two year old's averaged $5980

84 yearlings averaged $5949

People are also reading…

109 bulls averaged $5956

18 bred heifers averaged $2931

12 cows averaged $2196

Top selling bulls:

lot 32 - Marcys Scale Crusher 29 - $35000 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, MT & Bobcat Angus, Galata, MT

lot 97 - Marcys Renovation 2113 - $12500 to Jim Fox, NE

lot 1 - Marcys Coalition 14 - $12000 to Littau Angus, Winner, SD

lot 40 - Marcys Scale Crusher 242 - $11250 to May & Son Saddle Butte Angus, Interior, SD

Top selling female:

lot 122 - Marcy Erica 150 - $4750 to Talkington Angus, Bellfield, ND

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News