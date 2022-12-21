 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota Hereford Breeders "GoPher the Purple" Annual Sale

Sale Name: Minnesota Hereford Breeders "GoPher the Purple" Annual Sale

Location: Hutchinson, MN

Sale Date: 12-10-2022

Breed: Hereford

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Sale Manager: Neil & Katie Johnson

Agri-Media Rep: Andrew Swanson for Kirby Goettsch

3 Yearling Bulls average $3,750

1 Two-Yr. Old Bull $4,500

13 Bred Heifers average $3,480

26 Open Heifers average $2,777

TOP SELLING BULL:

Lot 5. $4,500, RH Rip Wheeler 115, February 1, 2021, SPH 5T Cracker Jack 1C ET x ABC Ribeye Time 647, consigned by Rainbow Herefords, Volin, SD, sold to Steven Sayler, Menno, SD

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 44. $5,000, LMF 928G Lady Victor 03J, February 8, 2021, JDH 21Z Victor 33Z 42F ET x Churchill Stud 3134A, sold bred to LCC Perfecto 11B, consigned by Lost Meadows Farm, Franzee, MN, sold to Rainbow Herefords, Volin, SD

Lot 41. $4,750, DAE 54D Standout 24J, February 28, 2021, JDH AH Standout 16G ET x AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET, sold bred to SHF Huston, consigned by Dandy Acres Enterprises, Jasper, MN, sold to James Tromp, Benson, MN

TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFER:

Lot 23. $6,000, JDH AH 45C Ms Entice 63K ET, February 6, 2022, UPS Entice 9365 ET x JDH Victor 719T 33Z ET, consigned by Delaney Herefords, Lake Benton, MN, sold to Schuette Land & Cattle, Highmore, SD

