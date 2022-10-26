Sale Name: Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX Sale
Location: Billings, MT
Sale Date: 10-24-2022
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson & Greg Goggins; Billings, MT
Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas
Averages:
932 A.I. Bred Heifers $2080.00
986 986 Pasture Bred Heifers $1862.00
1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows $2328.00
273 4 to Solid Mouth Bred Cows $2229.00
57 Registered Bred Cows $2614.00
Top Commercial Bred Cows:
Lot 20 39 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2500.00
Lot 24 15 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2475.00
Lot 20 314 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2450.00
Lot 22 230 Head of 2 coming 3”s $2400.00
Lot 25 20 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2400.00