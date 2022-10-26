 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX Sale

Sale Name: Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIX Sale

Location: Billings, MT

Sale Date: 10-24-2022

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson & Greg Goggins; Billings, MT

Agri-Media Rep: Jeff Thomas

Averages:

932 A.I. Bred Heifers $2080.00

986 986 Pasture Bred Heifers $1862.00

1240 2 Coming 3 Year Old Bred Cows $2328.00

273 4 to Solid Mouth Bred Cows $2229.00

57 Registered Bred Cows $2614.00

Top Commercial Bred Cows:

Lot 20 39 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2500.00

Lot 24 15 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2475.00

Lot 20 314 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2450.00

Lot 22 230 Head of 2 coming 3”s $2400.00

Lot 25 20 Head of 2 coming 3’s $2400.00

