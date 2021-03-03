Sale Name: Namken Red Angus
Location: Lake Norden, South Dakota
Sale Date: 02-28-2021
The Namken Red Angus production sale took place Feb. 28 at the ranch in Lake Norden, South Dakota with a good crowd and many new buyers.
Averages
23 Head yearling bulls $4,391
13 Yearling registered heifers $2,277
32 Commercial yearling heifers $1,250
Top selling bulls
Lot 5H, Namken Hoyt 5H, a Feb. 28, 2020, son of Namken Resource 33D and Namken Sierra 10426-19B, sold to Scott Boettcher of Atkinson, Nebraska for $8,250.
Lot 70H, Namken Hugo 70H, a March 20, 2020, son of Red Flying K Hard Drive 83E and Namken Sierra 10426-227F, sold to Arlen Boehnke and Adam Hartley of Henry, South Dakota for $7,500.
Lot 45H, Namken Hardy 45H, a March 11, 2020, son of ARO Prosperous 7145 and Namken Flower 68X 30A, sold to Joel Lauer of Clearwater, Minnesota for $7,500.
Lot 39H, Namken Hard Drive 39H, a March 10, 2020, son of Red Flying K Hard Drive 83E and Namken Designer 4284-39F, sold to Mike Thode of Pipestone, Minnesota for $6,000.
Top selling yearling registered heifers
Lot 4H, Namken Zeppy 49A-4H, a Feb. 27, 2020, daughter of Bieber Make Mimi 7249 and Namken Zeppy U49 49A, sold to Jake Feddes of Manhattan, Montana for $3,400.
Lot 96H, a March 30, 2020, daughter of ARO Prosperous 7145 and Namken Rosina 3D-96H, sold to Alex Jung of Mina, South Dakota for $3,000.
Top selling commercial yearling heifers: 32 head sold for $1,250 to Thue Livestock of Lake Norden, South Dakota.