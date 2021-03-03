 Skip to main content
Namken Red Angus

Sale Name: Namken Red Angus

Location: Lake Norden, South Dakota

Sale Date: 02-28-2021

The Namken Red Angus production sale took place Feb. 28 at the ranch in Lake Norden, South Dakota with a good crowd and many new buyers.

Averages

23 Head yearling bulls $4,391

13 Yearling registered heifers $2,277

32 Commercial yearling heifers $1,250

Top selling bulls

Lot 5H, Namken Hoyt 5H, a Feb. 28, 2020, son of Namken Resource 33D and Namken Sierra 10426-19B, sold to Scott Boettcher of Atkinson, Nebraska for $8,250.

Lot 70H, Namken Hugo 70H, a March 20, 2020, son of Red Flying K Hard Drive 83E and Namken Sierra 10426-227F, sold to Arlen Boehnke and Adam Hartley of Henry, South Dakota for $7,500.

Lot 45H, Namken Hardy 45H, a March 11, 2020, son of ARO Prosperous 7145 and Namken Flower 68X 30A, sold to Joel Lauer of Clearwater, Minnesota for $7,500.

Lot 39H, Namken Hard Drive 39H, a March 10, 2020, son of Red Flying K Hard Drive 83E and Namken Designer 4284-39F, sold to Mike Thode of Pipestone, Minnesota for $6,000.

Top selling yearling registered heifers

Lot 4H, Namken Zeppy 49A-4H, a Feb. 27, 2020, daughter of Bieber Make Mimi 7249 and Namken Zeppy U49 49A, sold to Jake Feddes of Manhattan, Montana for $3,400.

Lot 96H, a March 30, 2020, daughter of ARO Prosperous 7145 and Namken Rosina 3D-96H, sold to Alex Jung of Mina, South Dakota for $3,000.

Top selling commercial yearling heifers: 32 head sold for $1,250 to Thue Livestock of Lake Norden, South Dakota.

