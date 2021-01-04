Sale Name: ND Angus Assn. Select Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 01-02-2021
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sale Manager: Frey Sales & Service, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
27 Bulls average $5,485
5 Bred Heifers average $4,200
14 Open Heifers average $2,582
2 Donors average $4,750
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 40. $10,000, PF Stunner 013, February 4, 2020, Musgrave 316 Stunner x Musgrave Foundation, consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND, sold to Mark Shores, Evansville, MN and 2 Ten Cattle Co., Vining, MN
Lot 21. $9,000, HSF Redemption 0040, February 23, 2020, Chestnut Redemption 38 x KR Cash 4138, consigned by Hansen Stock Farm, Carrington, ND, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND
Lot 27. $7,500, HCC Growth Fund 0660, January 20, 2020, Deer Valley Growth Fund x Sitz Insight 491T, consigned by Haugen Cattle Company, Hannaford, ND, sold to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, ND
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 46. $5,750, 7/S Erica Lucy 1519, February 3, 2019, 7/S Splash 415 x MCATL By-Product 269-1394, sold bred to Stevenson Turning Point, consigned by Sundsbak Farms, Des Lacs, ND, sold to Christopher Furman, Steele, ND
TOP SELLING DONOR:
Lot 48. 7,500, MCC SuperMama 0139, February 19, 2010, CRA Bextor 872 5205 608 x MCC Daybreak, sold open with 10 embryos by GAR Hometown, SAV America, Hoover No Doubt, Poss Maverick, and Coleman Triumph, consigned by TLC Angus, Hazelton, ND, sold to Gaston Hornung, Scratton, CO