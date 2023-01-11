Sale Name: ND Angus Assn. Select Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 01-07-2023
Breed: Angus
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Sale Manager: Frey Livestock Sales & Service, Inc.
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
28 Yearling Bulls average $6,911
6 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $5,750
9 Bred Heifers average $6,222
18 Yearling Heifers average $5,583
4 Donors average $5,063
2 Semen lots average $250
44 Embryos average $5,063
TOP SELLING YEARLING BULLS:
Lot 8. $17,500, BSF Resilient 2212, February 19, 2022, Sitz Resilient 10208 x EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01, consigned by Becker Stock Farm, Minot, ND, sold to LBS Angus, Fortuna, ND
Lot 49. $14,500, PF Resilient 221, February 10, 2022, Sitz Resilient 10208 x LD Capitalist 316, consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND, sold to Sorenson Ranch, Grenora, ND
Lot 30. $11,500, HAF Versatile 2150, February 13, 2022, Baldridge Versatile x Barstow Cash, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND, sold to Jallo Angus Ranch, Fordville, ND
TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULL:
Lot 32. $12,000, JBAR Resilient 601J, January 6, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Connealy In Focus 4925, consigned by Johnson Bros. Angus, Egeland, ND, sold to Donn Nelson, Fullerton, ND
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:
Lot 19. $10,500, GA Minnabelle 117, March 2, 2021, Hoover No Doubt x Mytty In Focus, sold bred to Tehama Tahoe B767, consigned by Glasoe Angus, Wildrose, ND, sold to Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD
TOP SELLING YEARLING HEIFER:
Lot 62. $9,500, Swanson Primrose 213, February 18, 2022, Tehama Tahoe B767 x SydGen Enhance, consigned by Swanson Angus, Ivanhoe, MN, sold to Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD