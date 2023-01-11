 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ND Angus Assn. Select Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 01-07-2023

Breed: Angus

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Sale Manager: Frey Livestock Sales & Service, Inc.

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

28 Yearling Bulls average $6,911

6 Two-Yr. Old Bulls average $5,750

9 Bred Heifers average $6,222

18 Yearling Heifers average $5,583

4 Donors average $5,063

2 Semen lots average $250

44 Embryos average $5,063

TOP SELLING YEARLING BULLS:

Lot 8. $17,500, BSF Resilient 2212, February 19, 2022, Sitz Resilient 10208 x EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01, consigned by Becker Stock Farm, Minot, ND, sold to LBS Angus, Fortuna, ND

Lot 49. $14,500, PF Resilient 221, February 10, 2022, Sitz Resilient 10208 x LD Capitalist 316, consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND, sold to Sorenson Ranch, Grenora, ND

Lot 30. $11,500, HAF Versatile 2150, February 13, 2022, Baldridge Versatile x Barstow Cash, consigned by Hoffmann Angus Farms, Wheatland, ND, sold to Jallo Angus Ranch, Fordville, ND

TOP SELLING TWO-YR. OLD BULL:

Lot 32. $12,000, JBAR Resilient 601J, January 6, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Connealy In Focus 4925, consigned by Johnson Bros. Angus, Egeland, ND, sold to Donn Nelson, Fullerton, ND

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFER:

Lot 19. $10,500, GA Minnabelle 117, March 2, 2021, Hoover No Doubt x Mytty In Focus, sold bred to Tehama Tahoe B767, consigned by Glasoe Angus, Wildrose, ND, sold to Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD

TOP SELLING YEARLING HEIFER:

Lot 62. $9,500, Swanson Primrose 213, February 18, 2022, Tehama Tahoe B767 x SydGen Enhance, consigned by Swanson Angus, Ivanhoe, MN, sold to Lindskov's LT Ranch, Isabel, SD

