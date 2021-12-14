Sale Name: ND Simmental Classic Sale
Location: Mandan, ND
Sale Date: 12-11-2021
Breed: Simmental
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
Sale Manager: Thomas Livestock Services
Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch
45 Bred Heifers average $4,842
7 Heifer Calves average $4,821
5 ET Lots average $500
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:
Lot 1. $12,000, the pick of the replacement bred heifers at Kenner Simmental Ranch, Leeds, ND, sold to Cow Camp Ranch, Lost Springs, KS
Lot 16, $10,000, KR Miss Halsey H15, February 28, 2020, Hook's Black Hawk 50B x OMF Dapper Dan D14, sold bred to Hook's Bozeman 8B, consigned by Kaelberer Ranch, New Salem, ND, sold to Gilliland Livestock, Davis, CA
Lot 43. $9,500, TRAXS Riddler H031, March 26, 2020, LFE The Riddler 323B x CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z, sold bred to Colorado Bridle Bit E752, consigned by Traxinger Farm, Houghton, SD, sold to Mandan Lake Simmental, Center, ND
Lot 26. $9,000, QB MS H032, March 5, 2020, LFE The Riddler 323B x CCR Santa Fe 9349Z, sold bred to Schooley Stand Out 27G, consigned by Quandt Brothers, Oaks, ND, sold to Kunkel Simmental, New Salem, ND
TOP SELLING HEIFER CALF:
Lot 53. $10,500, TT Jewel 108J, February 18, 2021, TJ Gold 274G x TT Progress 215B, consigned by Double T Simmentals, Turtle Lake, ND, sold to Rydeen Farms, Clearbrook, MN