Sale Name: ND Simmental Classic Sale

Location: Mandan, ND

Sale Date: 12-12-2020

Breed: Simmental

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Sale Manager: Thomas Livestock Services

Agri-Media Rep: Kirby Goettsch

1 Pick of Herd Bred Heifers $10,000

2 ET Lots average $625

36 Bred Heifers average $4,735

14 Heifer Calves average $2,536

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 25. $11,000, SRF Miss 940G, March 10, 2019, CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x RDDS Futureprototype 13M, sold bred to Hook's Black Hawk 50B, consigned by SRF Simmental, Berthold, ND, sold to Kenner Simmental, Leeds, ND

Lot 19. $9,500, MLC MS X-T Redzone G198, April 5, 2019, X-T Red Zone 55E x IPU Redskin 105X, sold bred to Leachman Cadillac L025A, consigned by Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND, sold to Darrell Kemnitz, Cavalier, ND

Lot 18. $8,500, MLC MS Redzone G111, March 27, 2019, IPU Red Zone 82Y x IPU Redskin 105X, sold bred to CDI Perception 254E, consigned by Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND, sold to Darrell Kemnitz, Cavalier, ND

PICK OF BRED HEIFERS:

Lot 1. $10,000, consigned by Kenner Simmental Ranch, Leeds, ND, sold to Ben Stroh, Tappen, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER CALF:

Lot 44. $3,750, TT Honey 020H, February 13, 2020, IR Imperial D948 x H2R Profitbuilder B403, consigned by Double T Simmentals, Turtle Lake, ND, sold to Ben Stroh, Tappen, ND

